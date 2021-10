Kerala's Idukki dam opens shutters after 3 years as state is lashed by heavy rains | Oneindia News

Kerala's Idukki dam shutters were opened today after 3 years.

The decision to open 2 shutters of the dam was taken in a meeting with experts of the water resources department after torrential rains lashed the southern state.

