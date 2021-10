Nainital’s Mall road flooded due to heavy rain, Naini river overflows | Oneindia News

Uttarakhand’s iconic Nainital Mall road was flooded, as heavy rainfall in the area resulted in the Naini river to overflow.

People are seen wading through ankle-deep water with vehicles making a splash as they drove by.

