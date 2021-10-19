Households to be offered £5,000 heat pump grant

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has praised a new government initiative to offer £5,000 grants to households to replace their gas boiler with a low carbon heat pump.

"The publication of the Heat and Building Strategy today is a really exciting step towards helping all of us as citizens to start to make the changes that we need to make as our contribution to the climate challenge," she said.

Report by Buseld.

