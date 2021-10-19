Parent asks if it's 'tacky' to link to Amazon wishlist on 1-year-old's birthday party

A parent planning for their 1-year-old's birthday party is wondering if they can provide guests with an Amazon wishlist.

And parents are torn.Posted to the Subreddit r/Parenting, the parent explains their position:."Is it pretentious to link an Amazon wish list [on] the invite to the party?

I'm planning on phrasing it as 'suggested gifts if they need ideas'."I just really don't want more goofy electronic toys.

He has so many already that we haven't even [taken] some of the ones we got for the baby shower/Christmas out of their packaging."I am afraid of seeming entitled or like I am expecting people to get him these gifts if I link the wish list though".Redditors were torn on whether or not mentioning gifts on the invitation was acceptable."I think it’s tacky to expect gifts from people.

Gifts are nice but not a prerequisite to attending a party.

That’s the vibe that we like to give off when having a party," one user wrote."I think it’s 100% fine.

I love when people give a list.

It makes it so much easier to get a gift.

I hate trying to figure out what to get," another user answered