Mel Gibson Cast in , 'The Continental' 'John Wick' Origin Story.

Deadline reports that Mel Gibson has accepted a role in the upcoming TV special-event series 'The Continental.'.

The series will focus on the origins of 'The Continental,' the choice hotel of assassins in the John Wick universe.

'John Wick' is the story of a former hitman who is forced out of retirement.

In the film trilogy, Wick is played by Keanu Reeves.

Reeves likely won't appear in 'The Continental.'

Albert Hughes will direct the mini-series.

What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later.., Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV, via interview with Deadline.

Gibson will reportedly play a character named Cormac.

Other details on Gibson's role have yet to be released.

The 'John Wick' franchise has earned $6 Million across the world