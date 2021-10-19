FDA To Allow Americans To ‘Mix and Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

According to 'The New York Times,' the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow vaccinated Americans... .

... to receive a different booster shot than the one they originally received.

.

One shot will not be recommended over the other, but it may be advised to use the same vaccine as a booster if possible.

.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel recommended booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The panel also received the results of a study, .

Which found that those who initially received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot combined with a Moderna booster saw a 76-fold increase in antibodies in 15 days.

An extra dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only provided a fourfold increase.

A Pfizer booster also raised antibody levels more than another Johnson & Johnson shot, though still not as much as Moderna's.

State health officials have been asking the FDA for approval to mix and match boosters for weeks... ... because different vaccines may be more readily available or determined to be safer for a patient by their doctor.

The FDA is expected to authorize boosters of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by the evening of Oct.

20.

The CDC will review the topic the following day