Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to "Ye"

On October 19, rapper Kanye West's request to change his name was legally granted and his name is now just "Ye.".

CNN reports that California judge Michelle Williams approved the rapper's petition to change his name.

The musician, born Kanye Omari West, hinted at the change since 2018, when he released his studio album "Ye.".

Several months after the album's release, he tweeted:, "the being formally known as Kanye West.

I am YE.".

In 2019, West suggested another possible name change, "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West," before apparently settling on the more concise "Ye.".

CNN reports that the name change is just one of many big changes in the rapper's life.

In February, his wife Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce.

The couple had reportedly already been living separately for some time.

In August, Ye released his long anticipated album "Donda.".

It debuted at the top of the 'Billboard' Top 200 albums chart.

