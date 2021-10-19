Apple Will Bring Back Ports For MacBooks

The company announced a number of changes for its new line of MacBooks during the Apple Event on Oct.

18.

New MacBooks will come with an HDMI port, an SD card slot in addition to the USB-C ports and a MagSafe charger.

The new MacBooks also mark a return of the MagSafe charger.

MacBooks had become sleeker and less utilitarian since 2016.

Apple had removed almost all ports, except for USB-C.

The company is known for taking these kinds of risks with their products.

Sometimes the industry responds to the risks.

For instance, when the headphones jack was removed from the iPhone.

Wireless headphone technology quickly caught up to the change.

But in bringing back different ports, Apple returns to a more utilitarian MacBook.

Apple also announced that it will do away with the Touch Bar.

The physical keys replace the Touch Bar, Apple Event, via CNN.

The feature has been controversial among Apple users.

The new MacBooks will also have larger displays, with the screen pushed out closer to the edges