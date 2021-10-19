'Locke and Key' Stars Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield Talk Which Key They'd Use In Real Life

Stars of Netflix's "Locke and Key" discuss which key they would want to use in a particular everyday scenario and which key they wouldn't want and have no use for.
Stars of Netflix's "Locke and Key" discuss which key they would want to use in a particular everyday scenario and which key they wouldn't want and have no use for.
Check out the official "The Splattering" trailer for the Netflix supernatural series Locke and Key Season 2, created by Joe Hill...
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix supernatural series Locke and Key Season 2, created by Joe Hill. It stars Jackson..