Migrants Stuck in Cold at Belarus Poland Border | Poland Plans to Build Border Wall | Oneindia News

Hundreds of people are believed to be stranded in an exclusion zone on the border between Poland and Belarus.

DW's Jack Parrock met with migrants freezing in the forest and local volunteers trying to help.

Thousands of people protested in Warsaw on Sunday against pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers at the Polish-Belarusian border.

Demonstrators marched through the Polish capital holding signs with messages such as, "Stop torture at the border," "Nobody is illegal," and "How many bodies lie in the forest?" #Europe #Portest #DWVideo