Daily Dividend Report: AEP,STBA,LLY,SON,WHR

The increase is in line with the company's 5% to 7% operating earnings growth range.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents a share on the company's common stock, an increase of 4 cents per share.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents a share on the company's common stock, an increase of 4 cents per share.

The increase is in line with the company's 5% to 7% operating earnings growth range.

The dividend is payable Dec.

10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov.

10, 2021, and is the company's 446th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, declared a $0.29 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 18, 2021.

This is an increase of 3.6 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.

The annualized yield using the October 18, 2021 closing price of $30.34 is 3.8 percent.

The dividend is payable November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2021.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.85 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today declared a $0.45 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 386th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector, and the Company has raised dividends for 38 consecutive years.

Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on October 15, 2021, the Company's dividend provides a 2.90 percent yield, which is nearly double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.