How gun violence can trigger trauma in children

MORE LIKELY TO ABUSE DRUGS,UH, SUFFER FROM DEPRESSION,ANXIETY, POST- TRAUMATICSTRESS DISORDER.

UH, SOMETIMESTHEY RESORT TO AGGRESSIVE ANDVIOLENT BEHAVIOR THEMSELVES,UH, AND ENGAGE IN CRIMINALACTIVITY AND EXPOSURE TOCOMMUNITY VIOLENCE, INCLUDINGWITNESSING THOSE SHOOTINGS ANDTHE HEARING GUNSHOTS EVEN MAKEIT HARDER FOR THEM TO SUCCEEDIN SCHOOL JESSICA LARCHE: FORTHE CHILDREN WHO HAVE BEENSHOT AND ARE RECOVERING FROMGUNSHOT WOUNDS, AND WE'RETALKING ABOUT KIDS, TEENAGERS,UM, WHAT ARE SOME TOOLS THATCAN HELP THEM PROCESS THAT,YOU KNOW, EVEN FOR THEIRPARENTS OR WHOEVER'S RAISINGTHEM TO HELP?

HOW DO YOUPROCESS THAT?

DR. SHABAZZ:WELL, WE CAN'T JUST PUSHTHROUGH THINGS.

WEA HVE TOFEEL OUR FEELINGS.

AND A LOTOF TIMES WE DON'T HAVEPERMISSION FROM THE PEOPLE INOUR LIVES WHO WERE WATCHING,WHO WERE MODELING OURBEHAVIORS AFTER, AND THAT'SNOT SUSTAINABLE BECAUSE WHATWE DON'T REPAIR DOESN'T GOAWAY.

SO WE HAVE TO KNOW THATTHAT SUPPRESSI NGIT IS, IS NOTA SUSTAINABLE OPTION.

JESSICALARCHE: WE CAN'T JUST TOUGH ITOUT.

WE CAN'T JUST, DR.SHABAZZ: CAN'T JUST POWERTHROUGH IT.

IT'S NOT GOINGAWAY UNTIL WE DEAL WITH IT.JESSI CALARCHE: WHAT ARE SOMESIGNS AND SIGNALS THAT, YOUKNOW, THEY'RE, THEY'RESTRUGGLING AS THEY PROCESS ALLTHE VIOLENCE?

DR. SHABAZZ: IFYOU FIND THAT YOUR CHILD ISISOLATING THEMSELVES, FORINSTANCE, IF YOU FIND THATTHEY'RE AVOIDING ACTIVITIESTHAT THEY USUALLY LOVE TOENGAGE IN, IF YOU FIND THATTHEY ARE STRUGGLING IN GENERALTO COMEPLTE THEIR DAILYACTIVITIES, THAT THEY USUALLYDON'T HAVE ANY PROBLEMSCOMPLETING, THEN THERE MIGHTBE A SIGN THAT IT'S TIME TOREACH OUT FOR SOME HELP.<DOCTOR SHABAZZ SAYS THERE ARESEVERAL WAYS TO GET MENTALHEALTH TREATMENT FOR YOURCHILDREN.

YOU CAN ASK THEIRPEDIATRICIAN FOR A REFERAL.YOU CAN ALSO REACH OUT TO YOURLOCAL COMUMNITY SERVICES BOARDFOR A REFERENCE AND THOSESERVICES COULD BE FREE ORREDUCED.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECKOUT E-V-M-S FOR FREE ORREDUCED MENTAL HEALTH THERAPY.

WE HAVE LINK WITHRESOURCES UP RIGHT NOW ON WTKRDOT COM.

