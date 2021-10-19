Water levels in California continue to fall due to drought

Water levels across California continue to drop.
Despite recent rainfall with a new report says this year was the second driest in state history.
Water levels across California continue to drop.
Despite recent rainfall with a new report says this year was the second driest in state history.
DENVER (AP) — NASA on Thursday launched an online platform with information on how much water evaporates into the atmosphere from..
(Natural News) The water level in Lake Tahoe has dropped to a four-year low as droughts in California continue to take their toll..