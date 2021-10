Ozark Season 4 on Netflix | Official Date Announcement

Here's the official date announcement trailer for the Netflix drama series Ozark Season 4 Part 1, created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. It stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner and Jordana Spiro.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Release Date: January 21, 2022 on Netflix