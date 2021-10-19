In My Feed | Famous Black Men In Gender-Fluid Fashions

Gender-fluid fashion may still be a slightly new conversation and concept to the masses, but there have been Black men comfortable enough in their skin expressing themselves in androgynous fashions before it became mainstream.

One of them of course, being Billy Porter.

"I personally changed the whole game," Porter recently told The Sunday Times of London.

"I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it." So in celebration of Black men long being fearless with their looks, we’ve gathered some gender-fluid fashion icons whose style knows no bounds.