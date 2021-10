Powell's breakthrough infection triggered by underlying symptoms

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID-19, which means he had a breakthrough infection.

THE CITIZENS OF CHICAGO, THECITY, THE DEPARTMENT IS REFUSINGTO LET THEPRM OTECT THE CITINSZEOF CHICAGO."{***OTS**}FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE COLINPOWELL WAS FULLY VACCINATED WHENHE DIED OF COVID-19, WHICHEANS MHE HAD A BREAKTHROUGH INFECTION.{***VO**}THAT HAPPENS WHEN SOMEONE OWHIS FULLYAC VCINATED FOR COVID-19IS EXPOSED AND BECOMES INFECD.TEPOWELL HAD UNDERLYING CONDITIONSINCLUDING PARKINSON’S DISEASEANMUD LTIPLE MYELOMA, WHICH CANSEVERE CLYOMPROMISE THE IMMUNESYSTEM.IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE MAYALSO NOT BUILD THE SAME LEVELSOF IMMUNITY AFTER VACCINATION ASHEALTHY PEOP.LE{***SOT FULL**}Dr. William Schaffner/VanderbiltUniversity Medical CenterAs we look at patients who arehospitalized, that’s a odgoindicator of severityinfection.

Over 90 percent ofthem continue to be people whoare unvaccinedatwho are continue to be peoplewho are unvaccinated.{