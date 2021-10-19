Mercedes-Benz Sprinter limo bus is luxury at its finest

Custom made vehicle builder INKAS built this ultra-luxury limo bus that provides an amazing environment for work and entertainment with the press of a button.

Inside the custom built Mercedes-Benz Sprinter are 4 passenger seats with a control panel to activate the massage chairs, and heating and cooling features.

A fully-equipped bathroom can be found in the rear of the bus.

There is also a coffee bar and fridge built right into the bus.

Transcript: Ultra-luxury limo bus.

This is not your average Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

INKAS builds custom vehicles in Canada like this $200,000 luxury limo bus.

The “Limobus” is fully customizable with tons of features.

It can adapt from work to play with the press of a button.

It features 4 massaging passenger seats that can be heated or cooled.

There is even a coffee bar and fridge built right into the bus.

A fully-equipped lavatory is located in the rear.