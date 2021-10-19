Ex-Disney princess reveals alleged dark side of the job

Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many young people.But one former employee says it's not as glamorous as it seems.Internet personality Sarah Daniels (@sarahdanielstv) responded to a question from a viewer about how men — specifically dads — treated her while in costume.“There were many moments, especially as Tinker Bell, where I had married men hand me keys to their hotel room and tell me where they were staying,” she said.The allegation shocked her commenters.“So messed up that they go to a place for CHILDREN with CHILDREN around and act like this,” one user wrote.Daniels is not the only one making recent claims about the trouble with being a Disney character.In September, a TikTok post that appeared to show a woman getting touchy with a man dressed as Gaston went viral."The characters want you to have a great time and enjoy meeting them, but it is their place of work.

It is a family place of business," user @evansnead said after sharing footage of the incident