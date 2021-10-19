Smart Shopping Tips Amid Supply Chain Bottleneck

Supply chain questions answered, plus tips and solutions for smart shopping.

ABC reports that the strained supply chain and worldwide shipping delays have impacted everything from holiday shopping to availability of goods and services.

ABC News' chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley and "GMA" e-commerce editor Tory Johnson answer questions related to the supply issue and offer shopping tips for the holiday season.

According to ABC, large retailers like Costco and Home Depot have commissioned their own cargo ships.

... while smaller companies cannot afford the same level of control.

They're getting cancellations for orders that were supposed to come in November.

They're being told it's not coming until February, Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News Chief Business Correspondent, via ABC.

Worley said to "start with how you find it.".

ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley suggests using website tools like "pickup in store." .

She recommends changing the location to see if the item you are searching for is available anywhere around you.

"Many big chains like Best Buy, Target, they may be sold out of an item online, but remember that's the stock they have in their online warehouse," she said.

"Every store is a mini- warehouse.

So the item you want could be sitting on a shelf.".

But one big caveat before you drive a long distance, call to make sure the item is actually there -- trust but verify, Becky Worley, ABC News' consumer correspondent, via ABC.

Worley also advises using apps like HotStock, which check stock from big stores.

Shop small and local.

Johnson offered a handful of tips for small business operators to be ready for more business and also protect themselves from the same supply issues.

- Leverage social media and e-commerce tools to sell direct to consumers