Here's why 'Holy Spirit activate' is trending on TikTok

TikTokers love taking bits and pieces of pop culture to make viral sounds.This time around people, largely those a part of Christian TikTok, are obsessed with a snippet from Celebrity Family Feud.Chynna Phillips of the pop group Wilson Phillips appeared on Celebrity Family Feud back in September.When it was her turn to play, she interrupted host Steve Harvey to sing her very own theme song."Holy Spirit activate!

Holy Spirit activate!" Phillips chanted while dancing and clapping.Phillips may have channeled something because her team won $25,000 for charity.Now TikTokers are using the sound to hype themselves up