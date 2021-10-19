Report: FDA to allow Americans to mix and match COVID-19 booster shot, health official reacts

Strict guidelines were put in place when the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, but this week the Food and Drug Administration may ease them and allow people to mix and match shots when they line up for their booster dose, the New York Times reported.
