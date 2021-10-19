Two senior House Democrats announce retirements
Biden Touts Child Care Proposal in Stalled Spending Bill
VOA News
U.S. President Joe Biden touted his proposal for more government investment in child care during a visit to Connecticut on Friday,..
Two senior House Democrats announce retirements
U.S. President Joe Biden touted his proposal for more government investment in child care during a visit to Connecticut on Friday,..
Division in the Democratic Party , Delays Vote on $1 Trillion , Infrastructure Bill.
The BBC reports that Congress has..
Progressive Democrats say they will not vote for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they get a..