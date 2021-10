Homeless woman shot in face after shooter fires dozens of airsoft pellets, police say

A homeless woman is recovering and police are looking for a shooter after a homeless woman was shot in the face by dozens of airsoft pellets.

ALSO IN ASHEVILLE POLICE ARESEARCHING FOR WHOEVER SHOT ANINJURED A HOMELESS WOMAN.SHE WAS SHOT WITH AN AIRSOFT GUNOFFICERS SAY TTHA IT HAPPENEDTHIS MORNING AROUND 1:40.THEY SAY THAT SHE WAS SITTING ATTHE CHAMPION CREDIT UNION THAT’SON PELTON AVENUE WHEN SHE WASSHOT IN THE FACE WITH SEVERALPALETTE ROUNDS.SAY THIS SUSPECT WAS DRIVING ADARK-COLORED SEDAN, IF YOU KWNOANY INFORMATION CALL ASHEVILLEPOLICE.