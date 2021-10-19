Former prosecutor, defense attorney discuss what to expect at Parkland school shooting hearing

Former prosecutor Doug Rudman and defense attorney Michelle Suskauer speak with WPTV's Stephanie Susskind about to what expect ahead of a hearing in which Nikolas Cruz is expected to plead guilty to the Parkland school shooting.
Former prosecutor Doug Rudman and defense attorney Michelle Suskauer speak with WPTV's Stephanie Susskind about to what expect ahead of a hearing in which Nikolas Cruz is expected to plead guilty to the Parkland school shooting.
Watch VideoThe gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their..