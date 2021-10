Hit-Monkey Season 1

Hit-Monkey Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a Japanese snow monkey's tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi release date November 17, 2021 (on Hulu)