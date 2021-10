Montana Millionaire: two $1M grand prizes for 2021

BACKTHE MONTANA LOTTERY ANNOUNCEDTHIS WEEK THAT THE ANNUALMONTANA MILLIONAIRE EVENT WILLFEATURE TWO MILLION-DOLLARPRIZES THIS YEAR.TICKETS ARE $20 EACH, AND GOON SALE ON NOVEMBER 1.THERE WILL BE 250,000 TICKETSSOLD THIS YEAR.

THEY CAN BEBOUGHT AT MOST CONVENIENCESTORES, GAS STATIONS, ANDSUPERMARKETS.LAST YEAR, THERE WERE 180,000TICKETS, AND THEY SOLD OUT ONNOMBVEER 23.PREVIOUS DRAWINGS ALSO AWARDEDSEVERAL PRIZES IN AMOUNTSRANGING FROM $250,00TO0$10,000.THE MONTANA LOTTERY HAS NOTT YEANNOUNCED HOW MANY OF EACHWILL BE AWARDED THIS YEAR.THE GRAND IZPRE DRAWING WILLBE HELD IN EITHER LATEDECEMBER OR ON JANUARY 1ST,DEPENDING ON HOW FAST TH