1018 LEX CATH BEAT JOHNSON CENTRAL

FOR A TWO-RUNHOMER TO TIE THEGAME UP ATTHREE...IN THESEVENTH...BUT LEXINGTONTACK ON THREEMORE IN THEEIGHTH....TO WIN 6TO 3...AND COULDWIN THEIR FIRST A-L-P-B CHAMPIONSHPTODAY AT 6:30 PM....HOW 'BOUT SOMESOCCER?LEXINGTONCATHOC LIHOSTINGJOHNSON CENTRALIN THE FIRST ROUNDOF THE GIRLS STATESOCCERTOURNAMENT....SYDNEY ELBERT OUTHERE WITH THEMOVES...TAKES ASHOT BUT THE LADYEAGLES GOALIE ISRIGHT THERE FORTHE SAVE...NEXT TIMEDOWN.IT..'S KYLIESTEPHENSON'S TIMETO SHINE....THIS ONEFROM ABOUT 25YARDS OUT....BUT NODICE...JOHNSONCENTRAL NOTGIVING UPANYTHING...BUT MY MOTHERALWAYS TOLD ME, IFAT FIRST YOU DON'TSUCCEED...TRY TRYAGAIN!

AUDREYSTACK ...TO THERACK!

THAT ONESPINS INTO THE LEFT