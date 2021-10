New Amsterdam S04E06 Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye

New Amsterdam 4x06 "Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste.

Max learns a little more about Sharpe when someone from her past resurfaces.

Iggy plays referee between two young patients and their families.

Dr. Wilder reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff.