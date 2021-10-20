The new Volvo XC60 Driving Video

The XC60 is Volvo’s 5-door, 5-seat mid-size SUV.

It is built on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular product platform that underpins all Volvo cars in the 90 and 60 Series.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the second generation XC60 has quickly become the best-selling model in Volvo Cars’ range.

The original XC60 sold almost one million units globally and was the best-selling mid-sized premium SUV in Europe.

The XC60 carries the proud and confident face of Volvo’s design language, along with classic Volvo styling cues.

Key features include the iconic “Thor’s Hammer” LED headlight design.

The company’s designers have made a number of subtle refinements to the exterior design, including a new grille, new front bumpers, and new exterior colour and wheel options.

Inside, Volvo has taken cues from the clean, Scandinavian interior design first introduced in the 90 Series cars, raising the bar in the segment with natural materials and new details on driver display, user interface the dashboard and instrument panel.

New interior materials, including luxurious leather-free options as well as the availability of the City Weave textile upholstery, offer further possibilities for personalisation.