Committee votes to hold former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt

A Congressional Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has voted to hold the former White House advisor in contempt after he refused to appear before them.
The longtime ally of former president Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol formally approved holding Steve Bannon, one of former..