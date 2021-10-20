Minister rules out winter lockdown as Covid cases rise

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ruled out putting the UK under another coronavirus lockdown, despite daily cases reaching the highest number since March.

He insisted that the government's current plan is working, adding: "I strongly believe that we will not have to go into lockdown and that's why I'm ruling it out … we can't live in lockdown forever, that's not something that is remotely acceptable." Report by Buseld.

