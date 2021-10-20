PM: MPs will debate Online Safety Bill by Christmas

Boris Johnson has committed to bringing the Online Safety Bill to Parliament for a second reading before Christmas, in the wake of the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Challenged by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer over tackling violent extremism, the prime minister said: "It's one of the most important tools in our armoury … what we're also going to do is ensure that the Online Safety Bill does complete its stages before this House - before Christmas." Report by Buseld.

