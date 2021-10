Happy Birthday, Snoop Dogg!

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. turns 50 years old today.

Here are five facts you may not have known about the rapper.

1.

He was nicknamed "Snoopy" as a child.

2.

Snoop Dogg is cousins with singers Brandy and Ray J.

3.

He founded the Snoop Youth Football League.

4.

After a visit to Jamaica, he changed his name to Snoop Lion.

5.

It is rumored that Snoop has an IQ of 147.

Happy Birthday, Snoop Dogg!