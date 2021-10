Cameron Norrie: 'So special' to be British number one

Tennis star Cameron Norrie has said it is "so special" to become British men's number one - a title he gained during the Indian Wells tournament in California, which he went on to win.

"It's definitely a big deal for me and I'm proud to be the British number one, especially with so many great talents, so many great players here," he said.

Report by Buseld.

