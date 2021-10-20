S&P 500 Movers: OMC, ANTM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Anthem topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Anthem topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%.

Year to date, Anthem registers a 29.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Omnicom Group, trading down 5.8%.

Omnicom Group, is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 4.1%, and Abbott Laboratories, trading up 4.1% on the day.