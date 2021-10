Cosmetology students compete, create Marvel and DC characters

FORECAST... STAY WITH .US{* *NEW AT TEN**}{***DOUBLE BOX VO**}WELCOME BACK...PAT TAKE A LOOK AT THESELOOKS... HALLOWEENAS W CERTAINLYIN THE AIR OVER TATHE STRANDINSTITUTE OF BEAUTY ANDESTHETICS OUT IN PORTLAND...{***VO**}THAT’S RIGHT... TODAY THESTUDENTS THERE COMPETED AINCOMPETITN...IOTWO SETS OF TEAMS HAD TO WORKTOGETHER TO CREATE A LOOKINSPIRED BY THE HEROES IN ETHD-C AND MARV UELNIVERSES.{***SOT FULL**}MARIELLA PEREZ - THE STRANDINSTITUTE OF BEAUTY ANDESTHETICS .39 we do thesecompetitions to help build, todo team building, to help thestudents with their portfolios,to help the students with eirthcommunication and confidencewithin their skills.

.50{***VO**}THE STUDENTS WERE GIVEARN OUNDSIX HOURS TO COMPLETE THEIRLO