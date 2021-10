Uttarakhand death toll rises to 46, CM says 'massive damage' caused | Oneindia News

At least 46 deaths caused by heavy rainfall and landslides have been recorded in Uttarakhand since Sunday.

Out of these, 1 death was reported on Sunday, 6 on Monday and at least 39 deaths on Tuesday.

In total, 12 persons are injured and 11 are yet missing as per govt data.

#UttarakhandRain #Rain #Landslide