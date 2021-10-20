Here's what Nikolas Cruz told victims' families after pleading guilty

Here is what Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder in the 2018 massacre.
Here is what Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder in the 2018 massacre.
Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas..
Watch VideoNikolas Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre..