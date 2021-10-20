Best Last-Minute , Halloween Costume Ideas .
If you're still searching for the right costume for Halloween this year, don't freak out.
Here are a few great ideas that are affordable and stress-free!.
1, Classic Black Cat.
Easy!
Pair a black T-shirt with this Merroyal Glitter Cat Ears Headband, and you're a cat for only $8!.
2, Skeleton.
Spooky!
Try this skeleton onesie from Just Love for $60.
It will make great pajamas once Halloween is over.
3, Banana.
Be a banana with this costume from Spooktacular Creations.
Its only $25 and should be a hit with your friends!.
4, Witch.
Get this Leg Avenue Women's Ruched Witch Hat for $25, and bring the witchy vibes!.
7, Hippie.
If love and understanding are like, your things, man, try this hippie costume from Fun World Peace & Love for $28.
.
8, Grandma.
Find something floral and pair it with this great wig from Spooktacular Creations.
Its only $17.
Bingo!
.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!