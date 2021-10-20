Best Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Best Last-Minute , Halloween Costume Ideas .

If you're still searching for the right costume for Halloween this year, don't freak out.

Here are a few great ideas that are affordable and stress-free!.

1, Classic Black Cat.

Easy!

Pair a black T-shirt with this Merroyal Glitter Cat Ears Headband, and you're a cat for only $8!.

2, Skeleton.

Spooky!

Try this skeleton onesie from Just Love for $60.

It will make great pajamas once Halloween is over.

3, Banana.

Be a banana with this costume from Spooktacular Creations.

Its only $25 and should be a hit with your friends!.

4, Witch.

Get this Leg Avenue Women's Ruched Witch Hat for $25, and bring the witchy vibes!.

7, Hippie.

If love and understanding are like, your things, man, try this hippie costume from Fun World Peace & Love for $28.

.

8, Grandma.

Find something floral and pair it with this great wig from Spooktacular Creations.

Its only $17.

Bingo!

.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!