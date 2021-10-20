Kenneth Branagh's Belfast | Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the drama movie Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh.
It stars Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill.
Belfast Release Date: November 12, 2021
Angelehnt an Branaghs eigene Erfahrungen und Erinnerungen entführt der Film in die nordirische Hauptstadt Belfast im Sommer 1969...