Paris Hilton & Brad Taste Berries And Make Jam

Paris Hilton graces Bon Appétit with her presence for this episode of Taste Testers, the show where we pair Brad Leone with special guests for a rollicking taste test focused on one kind of food.

Today Brad and Paris sample 7 kinds of berries before teaming up to jar some freshly made jam.

Cooking with Paris is streaming now on Netflix.