Netflix CEO on Chappelle Crisis: 'I Screwed Up'

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, says he stands by the company's decision to stream Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special.

But in an interview with 'Variety' on Oct.

19, Sarandos admitted he could have handled the situation with more grace.

[I] should have led with a lot more humanity, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO , via 'Variety'.

Many employees of the streaming service are upset that the special aired at all.

Some of them are reportedly planning a walkout in protest of the decision.

Dave Chappelle has had a run of wildly successful standup comedy specials filmed exclusively with Netflix.

His latest special, 'The Closer,' contains a large number of jokes about transgender people, and many believe Chappelle took things too far.

CNN reports that Sarandos sent his staff an unapologetic email last week, saying he didn't believe the trans community would be negatively affected by Chappelle's latest act.

While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via an email to staff.

Days later, in an interview with 'Variety,' Sarandos changed his tune.

Saying, "of course storytelling has real impact in the real world.".

Sarandos continues to express support for Chappelle.

CNN reports that the co-CEO does not believe the comedian's latest special can be categorized as hate speech