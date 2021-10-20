Ted Sarandos Says He “Screwed Up” With Chappelle Memos But Stands By Netflix Special | THR News
Ted Sarandos Says He “Screwed Up” With Chappelle Memos But Stands By Netflix Special | THR News

Ahead of an employee walkout planned for Oct.

20, the Netflix co-chief walks back some of his staff memos: "I 100 percent believe that content on screen can have impact in the real world, positive and negative."