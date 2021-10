20-Minute Cardio & Core Stability Workout - Challenge Day 3

We are at the halfway mark in our six-part cardio challenge!

With a little bit of humor and a lot of focus, fitness instructors Astrid Swan and Ridge Davis lead you though a mood-boosting cardio workout, complete with broad jumps toe touches, plank jacks, and mountain climbers and more!

This workout is broken down into three circuits all designed to get your heart pumping and build stability using core strength.

So grab a mat, a bottle of water, and get ready to challenge yourself!