Government rejects Covid Plan B but will 'stay vigilant'

The government will not be implementing its 'Plan B' for dealing with coronavirus this winter, despite rising cases, the Health Secretary has said.
The contingency measures would have seen a return to compulsory face masks and working from home.
Sajid Javid said in a press conference on Wednesday: "This pandemic is not over … we'll be staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities, while strengthening our vital defences." Report by Buseld.
