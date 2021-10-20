Daily Dividend Report: BRO,DFS,CFG,NEWT,SCL

The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2021.

Brown & Brown announces that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share.

The dividend represents a 10.8% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share and is the twenty-eighth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock payable on December 9, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2021.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a fourth quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share.

The dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Newtek Business Services, an internally managed business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend of $1.051 per share.

The fourth quarter 2021 dividend is payable on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021.

The payment of the fourth quarter 2021 dividend would represent a 123.4% increase over the fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.47 per share.

With the payment of the fourth quarter 2021 dividend, the Company will have paid $3.15 per share in dividends in 2021, in line with the Company's previously stated 2021 dividend forecast, which would represent a 53.7% increase over dividends paid in 2020.

On October 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Stepan approved an increase of $0.030 per share, or 9.8%, on its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock.

The dividend of $0.335 per share is payable on December 15, 2021, to common stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

The increase marks the 54th consecutive year in which the quarterly dividend rate on the Company's common stock has increased.

In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the Company to repurchase up to $150,000,000 of its common stock.