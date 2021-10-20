Wednesday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: BCAT, ETWO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Blackrock Capital Allocation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Richard M.

Rieder bought 15,000 shares of BCAT, at a cost of $19.49 each, for a total investment of $292,288.

Blackrock Capital Allocation is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Rieder purchased BCAT at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.14M at an average of $20.70 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Jarett Janik bought $21,920 worth of E2open Parent Holdings, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $10.96 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Janik made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $68,935 shares at a cost of $11.49 a piece.

E2open Parent Holdings is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

So far Janik is in the green, up about 9.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.04.