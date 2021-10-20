Food blogger shares TikTok breaking down the ‘science’ behind baking cookies

Should you cool cookie dough before baking it?.It’s a common question that many home chefs have probably asked themselves.But now, a viral TikTok is injecting a little “science” into that debate.It’s all thanks to food blogger Sarah Crawford (@bromabakery).Her clip shows six cookies on a baking sheet, all made from the same recipe.However, the difference is how long each cookie was chilled beforehand.the unchilled dough will make the cookies more “crackly” since the dough hasn’t had time to sit and absorb the flour.dough chilled for two full hours will have a chewier inside and spread apart when opened.TikTok users praised the video and Crawford’s explanation.“This changes everything,” one user wrote