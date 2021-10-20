Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all murder, attempted murder counts in Parkland school shooting

The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida,..
Relatives of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre shook their heads or broke down in tears on Wednesday morning as..