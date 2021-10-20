Blown Away Christmas

Blown Away Christmas Trailer - Netflix - Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown!

’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow.

In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

Blown Away: Christmas is hosted by Bobby Berk with resident evaluator Katherine Gray.